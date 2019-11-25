New Ford Mustang (facelift) finally confirmed for India - Report

The facelifted Ford Mustang has finally been confirmed for the Indian market, as per a new report from Autocar India. The updated model was introduced in January 2017 and was spied in India for the first time in January 2018 and then in September 2018. It will reportedly be launched by April 2020.

Like the pre-facelift sixth-gen Ford Mustang, the facelifted model will come to India in only the GT variant. So, under the hood will be the 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine that has been upgraded to push out 450 PS (up from 415 PS) now. Another change will be a new 10-speed automatic transmission (in place of a 6-speed automatic transmission). A 6-speed manual transmission won't be offered in our market, as is the case with the old model.

The facelifted model gets a slew of updates for better aerodynamics and performance. The front fascia gets a lowered bonnet with integrated air vents, remastered front grille which now looks slimmer, and a reprofiled front bumper. Also new on the list will be the restyled headlamps which give it an even more sporty look. Coming onto the rear-end, it now features a new bumper and diffuser. Moreover, it also uses a new 19-inch alloy wheel design which is available in three new finishes. Also, it will be available in three additional exterior paint shades including blue, orange and red.

Inside, the facelifted Ford Mustang features a new 12.0-inch LCD instrument display. It uses more soft-touch plastics on the centre console and doors, which contribute to an even more premium appeal. Updated equipment list includes standard LED lights and adaptive cruise control. Expect the refreshed model to cost close to INR 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Source: Autocar India]