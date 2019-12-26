2020 Mahindra Thar final interior and key fob spied

The 2020 Mahindra Thar isn't far from making its expected official debut at Auto Expo 2020 now. New spy shots have surfaced online, giving a close look at its final interior and fob.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be a much better product compared to the first-gen model with respect to comfort and convenience, so as to be suitable as an everyday vehicle and a primary choice of purchase for a larger set of audience.

On the inside, the cabin has been redesigned in order to accommodate a more comfortable seating along with a new infotainment system display (appears to be no larger than 7 inches), steering wheel, instrument panel, and more. All these changes have been implemented to make it a better daily-runner which provides a significantly more comfortable and friendly ride than the model it replaces. Also new in the list is the re-positioned passenger grab handle and the 4x4 lever which now sits on the left side of the gear knob. Furthermore, the use of front-facing rear-seats will also provide more comfort and safety to the rear passengers.

Although not as easily apparent, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will be a fully refreshed on the outside as well. The evolutionary design spy will comprise the typical classical design elements including the seven-slot vertical grille, front fender-mounted turn indicators, wide and flat bonnet, round halogen headlamps, side-hinged tailgate and the vertical brick-shaped combination lamps in an enhanced look.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will be based on the same ladder-frame chassis as the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Scorpio. Also, its comparatively more rigid body structure will help it to pass the active BNVSAP crash tests.

Set to rival the 2020 Force Gurkha, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will reportedly source power from a newly developed BS-VI 2.0-litre diesel engine that pushes out 140 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. A shift-on-fly 4WD system can be expected as an optional offering.

[Images Source: MotorWorldIndia]