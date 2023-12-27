100 New Tata Electric Buses Ready to Serve the Public in this Indian City

Tata Motors has accelerated Bengaluru's electrified public transport with the delivery of technologically-advanced Starbus EVs to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

This marks a significant milestone as part of a larger order as per the agreement between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., a Tata Motors subsidiary, and BMTC, encompassing the commencement of supply, operation and maintenance of 921 state-of-the-art 12-metre low-floor electric buses, over a 12-year period.

Tata Starbus EV, an indigenous innovation, joins BMTC's fleet, boasting superior design and best-in-class features for a sustainable and comfortable commuting experience. Aligned with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, these zero-emission electric buses are developed on next-gen architecture, powered by advanced battery systems for safe, comfortable and convenient intra-city commute across the city of Bengaluru.

Tata Motors’ smart electric bus was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah along with Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri DK Shivakumar, Shri Ramalingareddy, Hon’ble Minister for Transport & Mujarai, Govt of Karnataka & Chairman, BMTC, Shri Rizwan Arshad, Hon’ble MLA, Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency, Ms Kala Krishnswamy, IPS, Director (S&V), BMTC and Ms. G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, BMTC.

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied over 1,500 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 10 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%. The Tata Starbus EV, is a cutting-edge e-bus that sets new benchmarks for urban city commuting. With its full-electric drivetrain, this state-of-the-art vehicle optimises energy consumption, resulting in low energy usage and operational costs. It offers features like ease of boarding, comfortable seating and driver-friendly operations, while ensuring zero emissions. Equipped with electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, Intelligent Transport System, panic button among other advanced features, it prioritises comfort and safety to its commuters. This electric bus embodies the commitment to cleaner public transport and is an ideal choice for urban passenger transportation needs.