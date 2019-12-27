2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) spied completely undisguised, exterior leaked

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza has been spied in a completely undisguised form ahead and it looks like it's ready for launch now. As per the details revealed in new spy shots, the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza has a slightly tweaked front fascia but no major changes to the profile.

With the mid-cycle update, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has gained a restyled bumper which packs new housing for the rounder fog lamps, and also gained a new silver chin insert. The most striking update is offered in the form of the restyled headlamps which are not only sharper but also LED units. Moreover, the front grille has been renewed and features twin chrome slats now. Over the sides, there are new 16-inch black alloy wheels. The changes at the rear should be minimal, maybe just restyled bumper and tweaked tail lamp graphics.

With the facelift, the Maruti Vitara Brezza retains its boxy silhouette and has zero sheet metal changes. Inside, expect the new it to incorporate minor updates such as new accents and additional comfort and convenience features, fresh upholstery, and to switch to the company's latest, Smartplay Studio infotainment system.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has stayed as the most sold offering of its segment for a very long time now. The SUV used to garner around strong 10,000 units sales per month. A cheaper, petrol engine option could have given it even more success.

With the facelift, the Maruti Suzuki will discontinue the D13A 1.3L diesel engine in the Vitara Brezza. Instead of that BS-IV engine, it will offer BS-VI K15B 1.5L petrol engine, most likely with the SHVS mild-hybrid system. One of the biggest revelations with the introduction of the new Vitara Brezza will be the use of a petrol powertrain. The new engine in question delivers 77 kW (104.7 PS) of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It will be available with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission choices.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza rivals the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

