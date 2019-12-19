VW Tiguan Allspace spied in India again, to be launched in 2020

VW Tiguan Allspace (VW Tiguan XL) has been spotted on the Indian roads once again ahead of its expected Q2 2020 (April-June 2020) launch.

For the uninitiated, the VW Tiguan Allspace is the longer version of the already present VW Tiguan. It sports a 215 mm longer body (4,704 mm) and a 110 mm longer wheelbase (2,791 mm). The use of the longer body has enabled VW to open up to +60 mm knee room for the passengers are the rear seats. Moreover, this has also contributed to an additional 115 litres of luggage space (730 litres). Unlike the Tiguan, the Tiguan XL is optionally available in a 7-seat version. Our market will most likely get the 7-seat version as standard.

In terms of exteriors, the Tiguan Allspace/XL isn't much different in comparison to the model it is based on. The front-end is slightly higher set and features a different contour. The radiator grille uses differently designed chrome bars but the shape of the front grille looks unaltered. The rear quarter glass is significantly larger and the lower line rises towards the top, as seen on the VW Atlas. The various tweaks are intended at giving it a very VW Atlas (VW Teramont)-style look.

We firmly believe that VW Tiguan Allspace/XL will be launched as a replacement to the VW Tiguan. It will sport a 2.0L TSI engine, though the official specs and performance figures are still under covers. We hope that our market will get the 132 kW (180 PS)/320 Nm version, along with the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and the 4MOTION AWD system.

The VW Tiguan Allspace/VW Tiguan XL is expected to cost around INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Honda CR-V, the Skoda Kodiaq, the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour among a few others.

In similar updates, Volkswagen has officially confirmed that it plans to launch four SUV models in India by 2021.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]