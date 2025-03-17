$4 Million Pagani Huayra Roadster Bumps into Parked VW Golf

A rare Pagani Huayra Roadster, worth around $4 million, was caught on video backing into a parked Volkswagen Golf in a minor mishap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercar Fails (@supercar.fails)

The incident, which surfaced on social media, shows the hypercar slowly reversing before lightly colliding with the stationary hatchback, followed by an audible crunch. Reports suggest the Pagani's paint protection film (PPF) may have minimized damage to its exposed carbon fiber body.

Online reactions were swift, with many amused by the contrast between the multi-million-dollar Italian exotic and the humble Volkswagen. Some enthusiasts noted that this particular Huayra Roadster is reportedly one of the highest-mileage examples, a rarity among hypercars often treated as collectibles.

Also read: Flame-Spitting Dodge Viper Flexes 2,200 HP Next to a Shelby GT500

Powered by a Mercedes-AMG 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12, the Huayra Roadster boasts 754 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automated manual gearbox. As a lightweight, open-top version of the Huayra coupe, it blends extreme performance with bespoke luxury.

Though the minor fender bender is unlikely to cause major issues, it’s a reminder that even ultra-exclusive hypercars aren’t immune to everyday mishaps.