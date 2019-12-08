Exclusive: Maruti Futuro-E trademark application filed, new EV concept for Auto Expo 2020?

You saw it first on IndianAutosBlog.com!

The Maruti Future-S concept from Auto Expo 2018 gave us the Maruti S-Presso this year. Now, a trademark filing unearthed by IAB has revealed that a new model named 'Maruti Futuro-E' is in the works, and it could be an EV based on the Maruti S-Presso.

The trademark filing comes at a time very close to Auto Expo 2020. The Maruti Futuro-E could very well be a concept EV scheduled for a world premiere at the upcoming biennial motor show in Delhi, India.

Maruti Suzuki has been very vocal about its plans to launch an EV next year, but that will be based on the WagonR. While this model will get the ball rolling, some serious amount of interest in its EV technology among its private customers may be generated with a model of SUV body style - the Futuro-E. Hyundai Motor India, MG Motor India and Tata Motors also are preferring SUVs over cars to pitch their expensive EV technology to their private customers.

The Maruti Wagon R-based EV may use the same 72-volt system with a 10-25 kWh lithium-ion battery as its test mules. It has been claimed to deliver a real-world range of about 130 km. It will support fast-charging that allows it battery pack to get fully charged in just 60 minutes. Using a regular AC charger, it will take around 7 hours to fully charge the battery pack. For the uninitiated, 50 prototypes have been deployed for road-testing.

Coming back to the Maruti Futuro-E, it may come out in the calendar year 2021 at the earliest.