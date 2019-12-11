Official: Tata Altroz to be launched in India on 22 January 2020

The production Tata Altroz made its official debut on 3rd December 2019. In an interview with Times Drive, Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek has confirmed that it will be launched on 22 January 2020. The pre-bookings of the Maruti Baleno rival have already commenced for a token amount of INR 21,000. We previously brought you its thorough variant and features breakup.

The Tata Altroz is the first car to utilise the in-house developed Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture. The company is betting high on this architecture and plans to launch 6-7 new models based on it. Interestingly, some of the models will not just be restricted to 4 metres in length and will sit in different segments.

For the uninitiated, the Tata Altroz is the production version of the Tata 45X concept which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. This concept was introduced in the near-production form as the Tata Altroz Geneva Edition at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

As seen in the officially revealed brochure, the Altroz will be sold in five grades: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold, Avenue White and Midtown Grey are the exterior colour options.

Some of the key features of the Tata Altroz include 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Harman 100W, 4 speakers & 2 tweeters, USB/Bluetooth, automatic climate control, keyless entry/go, USB fast charger, rear AC vents, cruise control, illuminated and cooled glove box and idle start-stop system (only on petrol variant).

Tata Altroz - Engine and Transmission Specifications

Aspect Petrol Engine Diesel Engine Type 1.2 L BS6 Petrol 1.5 L BS6 Diesel Cubic Capacity 1199 cc 1497 cc Max Power 86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm 90 PS at 4000 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm at 3300 rpm 200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm Transmission Type 5 Speed Manual Transmission 5 Speed Manual Transmission

The Tata Altroz will offered with a performance-oriented 1.2L turbocharged petrol unit also in the future. There will be an automatic transmission too, likely a dual-clutch unit and exclusive to the turbocharged petrol engine, which is expected to churn out 102 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque.

[Source: timesnownews.com]