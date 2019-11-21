2020 Skoda Octavia officially unveiled in Prague

The 2020 Skoda Octavia has made its world debut in Prague. The all-new model builds on the third generation’s design language and features a much more dynamic and alluring physical appearance. It looks leaner, meaner and sportier than the outgoing model.



Starting off from the exteriors, the 2020 Skoda Octavia features a Skoda Scala inspired, sharper front-end. Thankfully, the quad headlamps have been replaced with conventional units. The new headlamps are sleeker and more angular than ever before, making the car look more ferocious. They're full LED Matrix units.

The radiator grille seems slightly trimmed down and more compact. The bumper is more strongly swept back and complements the overall menacing-looking front-fascia of the car. Also, not to miss its full LED Matrix headlights set-up at the front, while its traditional C-shaped signature tail lights now come loaded with dynamic turn indicators.

In terms of the dimensions, the 2020 Skoda Octavia measures 4,690 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and 1,470 mm in height. Its wheelbase measures 2,686 mm. The boot space is 30 litres and expandable to 600 litres.

Stepping inside the cabin of the 2020 Skoda Octavia, there’s a much greater sense of luxury and attention-to-detail. Serious efforts have been put in the reduction of clutter and increased digitalisation inside the cabin. Speaking of which, it now features an all-new layout with floating infotainment system screen. The use of high-quality plastics and premium materials has upped the ante.

The top-of-the-range Skoda Octavia features a redesigned, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, and the car is now available with a choice of four infotainment systems with screens measuring from 8.25 to 10 inches. Some of the variants feature gesture control or voice control via the Laura Skoda Digital Assistant. The latest Columbus infotainment system can display the navigation system’s maps in different level of zoom. The virtual cockpit has been further improved for a more user-friendly experience.

The all-new model features a luxury car-style two-spoke steering wheel, three-zone automatic air-conditioning, and much more. It is the first-ever Skoda equipped with a head-up display (HUD). Another highlight is a DSG automatic transmission with a shift-by-wire system, which has allowed Skoda to replace the gear lever with a small control module.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia is based-up on a reworked version of the VW's MQB platform. In the international market, it will be available with a slew of engine options, as well as both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrids variants. There will also be a a compressed natural gas (CNG) drive option.

In detail, the redesigned model will be available with a 110 PS 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 150 PS 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Both the engine options will come in mild-hybrid options as well. Furthermore, the flagship option will be a 190 PS non-hybrid 2.0-litre TSI unit.

The engine lineup will include a 2.0-litre unit also which will be made available in three states of tune (200 PS, 150 PS and 115 PS). The all-new Octavia's plug-in hybrid petrol option will comprise a 1.4-litre engine and a 103 PS electric motor paired to a 6-speed DSG gearbox, delivering 203 PS of combined output. It is claimed to posses a pure electric range of 50 kilometres.

In terms of the new safety features, the Skoda Octavia has received Collision-Avoidance Assist with the full model change. This makes evasive steering around a sudden obstacle more precise and easier. This has been offered in a Skoda car for the first time. Also, it now comes with Turn Assist, Exit Warning, Side Assist and Local Traffic Information. The safety suite includes enhanced predictive cruise control and predictive pedestrian and cyclist protection as well.

In India, the next-gen Skoda Octavia won’t be launched anytime before the second half of 2020. With the old model priced at INR 19 (ex-showroom), expect it to be priced from around INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom) easily.