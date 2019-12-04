Skoda Karoq to be launched in India in April 2020 - Report

After the Octavia RS 245, Skoda will launch the Karoq in India, in April 2020. For those unaware, it is a C-segment SUV like the VW Tiguan and is the spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti that was sold in India.

The restructured import rules allow carmakers to bring in as much as 2,500 vehicles in India without the need for local homologation. This is encouraging carmakers to launch new imported products. Hence, Skoda is planning a slew of new CBU models, and the Karoq will be one of them.

The Skoda Karoq is based on the same MQB modular platform as the VW Tiguan and SEAT Ateca. In terms of positioning, it sits below the Skoda Kodiaq. It is currently available with a slew of engine options including 115 PS 1.0-litre TSI petrol, 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI petrol, 115 PS 1.6-litre TDI diesel, 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel and 190 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel units. The transmission choices are 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. An AWD system is available in select configurations.

The Skoda Karoq rivals the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass in India. But being a CBU, it is will be priced much higher, at around INR 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other news, Skoda has begun testing the Kamiq in India to inculcate its learnings in the development of the MQB A0 IN SUV it plans to launch in the country in 2021. The company will showcase a concept of the latter at Auto Expo 2020.