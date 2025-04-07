Renault Releases Speed Awareness Film For Young Drivers Featuring Pierre Gasly

Renault has launched a global safety campaign focused on educating young drivers about the dangers of excessive speed. As part of its “Human First Program,” the brand takes a 360-degree approach to road safety, built on four pillars: prevention, correction, protection, and rescue.

The campaign highlights alarming statistics—over half of fatal speed-related accidents involve drivers under 35. In response, Renault enlisted F1 driver Pierre Gasly to mentor a young driver on the Monaco GP circuit in a short film. His message is clear: speed belongs on the track, not on the road. The film debuted on April 6 during the Japanese Grand Prix broadcast in France and is also rolling out across social media platforms to directly reach the 18–24 age group.

Renault is also offering a practical solution with its new “Safety Car” package for the Clio, a popular choice among young drivers. This optional speed-limiting device caps the vehicle’s top speed at 110 km/h through an engine control unit configuration. The feature can be reversed at any time by visiting a Renault Network center.

The initiative adds to Renault’s earlier move of opening its Fireman Access patent—a rescue-friendly innovation—under a free license for all automakers. Together, these actions underscore Renault’s commitment to road safety beyond the vehicle, targeting human behavior and emergency response.

