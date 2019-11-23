2020 Hyundai Creta snapped in the dark, shows its two-tier headlights

The 2020 Hyundai Creta that is rumoured to be launched at Auto Expo 2020 launch has been spied yet again, courtesy RushLane reader MP Selvaraj.

It is now widely known that the second-gen Hyundai ix25 will be the 2020 Hyundai Creta for India. It will be available in two grille designs internationally, while India will get it with a grille with horizontal slats. Also, the alloy wheel design will differ and will carry a grey finish. Previous spy shots have revealed a panoramic sunroof as well.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta features an extremely revamped exterior design departing away from its earlier calm, sedated and balanced look which is still very popular among the Indian buyers. It's clear that Hyundai Palisade has served as an inspiration for the next-gen model's design.

Though the exterior design of the 2020 Hyundai Creta might not be as per everyone's liking, the interiors will be very posh and upmarket. In details, the all-new Creta will feature a compact and freshly designed steering wheel, sleek horizontal central air vents and a large portrait-style central display which gels the infotainment system and the climate control system within the same panel. Moreover, it will also feature a fully-digital instrument cluster with twin-segment screen and MID. Its other key features will include an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, a 360-degree camera and more.

The Hyundai ix25 has been launched already and its full specifications are out. In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. Its length and width have increased marginally by 10 mm, its height has been raised by 8 mm, and its wheelbase has been stretched by 20 mm.

As for the motive force, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is most likely to be offered with a 115 PS 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine and a 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine. Expect it to be priced from somewhere between INR 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Image Source: RushLane]