India-Made Maruti Jimny 5-Door Exports Start

Maruti Suzuki has started exporting India-made Maruti Jimny 5-door. The much-loved off-roader will be shipped to destinations including Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions.

Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, the Maruti Jimny 5-Door is manufactured exclusively in India. Jimny is a shining example of ‘Make in India, for the world’. Earlier, in November 2020, Maruti Suzuki started production of the 3-door Jimny exclusively for exports to areas including Latin America and Africa. In June 2023, it launched Jimny 5-Door for the domestic market.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: