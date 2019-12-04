2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) to have a swankier front-end in Russia - Report

According to a new report from club-solaris.ru, the test production of the Russian-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna (2020 Hyundai Solaris) at the St. Petersburg plant has commenced. According to the people who have seen the updated car secretly at the plant, the rendering portrays how the refreshed exterior will look like.

Apparently the Russian-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna will look much more appealing than the Chinese-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna, at least at the front. The most visible difference is the radiator grille that looks inspired by that of the Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept. Interestingly, the new shiny radiator grille's pattern reminds of the new Toyota Alphard. The headlamps have been slightly reshaped and they merge into the radiator grille, while the bumper has been given some extra muscle on the outer ends for a sportier look. The headlamps are inline LED units and incorporate edgy graphics in the new model.

On the sides, the 16-inch alloy wheels will bear a fresh design, while at the rear, expect the tail lamps to undergo some alteration with on the design front. New on the inside will likely be a 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster and a larger, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. With the old Russian-spec version and the old Indian-spec version looking nearly identical, it wouldn't be surprising if the facelifted Russian-spec and Indian-spec versions share a common design.

Mechanical changes are usually market-specific, and what customers residing in India can look forward to in the 2020 Hyundai Verna that will roll out of the Sriperumbedur plant are brand-new, 115 PS 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. Also new will likely be a CVT option.

In India, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely go on sale in the first quarter of 2020.

[Source: Club.Solaris.ru]