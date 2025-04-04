Volkswagen Plans New Pick-Up Truck for South America

Volkswagen is setting the stage for its next-generation mid-size pick-up truck, with a $580 million investment in Argentina. The all-new model, set to succeed the Amarok, will be produced at VW’s Pacheco plant starting 2027 and is tailored specifically for the South American market.

This move is part of VW’s broader global roadmap to strengthen its presence in regional markets with locally developed products. While the new Amarok will be built in South America, existing production partnerships in South Africa will continue to cater to international markets.

The investment will also modernize the Pacheco plant—introducing advanced production tech, digital upgrades, and energy-efficient processes. With over 770,000 Amaroks already built there, the facility is poised for a high-tech future.

This development aligns with VW’s 'Future Volkswagen' plan, which targets global technology leadership among volume manufacturers by 2030. Key goals include expanding the model lineup, launching nine new vehicles in Europe by 2027—including the budget-friendly ID. 2all and ID. EVERY1—and pushing innovation, safety, and sales leadership worldwide.