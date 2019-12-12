Tata Gravitas with orange body wrap snapped on test

The 7-seat Tata Harrier which was christened 'Tata Gravitas' last month has been spotted doing rounds on the public roads once again. It was displayed in a pre-production form as the Tata Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

Tata Motors is strangely using orange-coloured body wrap instead of the conventional black/black and white camouflage for the Gravitas, maybe to make it even more attention-seeking as the launch is nearing. For the record, the Gravitas has been slated for February 2020 launch, potentially at Auto Expo 2020.

The Tata Gravitas will look very similar to the Tata Harrier, especially from the front-end. After all, despite the different name, it is just a production extension (of the Tata Harrier), not a separate model. The stretched version of the Tata Harrier The longer length of the Gravitas, upright tailgate with a roof spoiler, roof rails, larger wheels (18-inch), and its tweaked rear-fascia which will be the key differentiators. The Gravitas will make use of an elongated rear overhang so that the company can carve out the usable spacing in the third-row of seats. Another key point to note here is that the wheelbase (length) is the same.

As for the dimensions, the Tata Gravitas will be 63 mm longer (4,661 mm), the same wide (1,894 mm) wide and 80 mm taller (1,786 mm) than the Harrier. The use of the stepped roof will also be more convenient for the passengers seated in the last row.

The Tata Gravitas will source its power from a 170 PS version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel engine. This more powerful version will deliver the same, 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option will be 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Expect Tata Gravitas pricing to commence from INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Image Source: MotorOctane.com]