MZ ZS EV pre-bookings open ahead of January 2020 launch

Just weeks after the MG ZS EV's official debut in India, its pre-bookings have opened. A deposit of INR 50,000 is required to pre-order the pure electric SUV, which will be launched in January 2020.

The MG ZS EV can be pre-booked online on MG Motor India's website or at an authorised local dealership. It is available in two trims - Exclusive and Excite. There are only three colour options, namely Copenhagen Blue, York White and Flare Red. Moreover, the signature colour Copenhagen Blue has been reserved for the Exclusive trim. The following are the cities and the dealerships there from where the MG ZS EV will be sold:

Delhi - MG Lajpat Nagar, MG Delhi West Rohini, MG Patparganj and MG Delhi South Safdurjung

Ahmedabad - MG Ahmedabad Naroda and MG Ahmedabad SG Highway

Faridabad - MG Faridabad

Gurugram (Gurgaon) - MG Gurgaon Metropolis and MG Gurgaon Flagship Showroom

Bangalore - MG Bangalore Chord Road, MG Bangalore ORR, MG Bangalore JP Nagar and MG Bangalore Kalyan Nagar

Mumbai - MG Mumbai West, MG Navi Mumbai, MG Mumbai Malad and MG Thane

Hyderabad - MG Hyderabad Gachibowli and MG Hyderabad Banjara Hills

The MG ZS EV comes with an IP67-rated 44.5 kWh battery pack that is made by SAIC-CATL and offers a range of 340 km as standard. There's a single motor mounted at the front, and it delivers 142.7 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque. A 0-100 km/h sprint takes 8.5 seconds. In comparison, the Tata Nexon EV takes 9.9 seconds for the same. The joint venture of Bosch and Zhong-Lian Automotive Electronics known as United Automotive Electronic Systems has developed the MG ZS EV's electric drive system.

The company claims that the MG ZS EV can be charged in many different ways. The plug an onboard charging cable which can be plugged into a 15-ampere socket is the most basic option. All the ZS EVs will be available with a 7.4 kW AC Mini Plus Charger which will take around 6 to 8 hours to fully charge the batteries. These AC fast chargers will be installed at the customer’s home/office.

The MG ZS EV will come with a portable charger for home charging. All the customer will need to do is simply plug it into any 15 A socket at home or other preferred location. Fully charging the battery pack will take 16-18 hours. MG Motor India will offer installation of an AC fast charger at the customer's preferred location, but whether that will be for free or not is yet to be known. This will be a 7.4 kW wall mounted charger that will let the customer fully charge the SUV's battery pack in 6-8 hours.

MG Motor India will offer charging via 50 kW DC fast chargers as well, at select dealerships. These chargers take just 50 minutes to charge the MG ZS EV's battery pack to 80% capacity. The company has also come up with ‘charge on-the-go’, a roadside assistance program for which MG has partnered with Allianz. Moreover, it is setting up an extended charging network across its dealerships in select satellite along key routes.

Some of the key features of the MG ZS EV include projector headlamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, PM 2.5 air filter, i-SMART EV 2.0 infotainment system with eSIM and Wi-Fi connectivity for connected vehicle features and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The i-SMART EV 2.0 infotainment system can be used to access EV specific updates including battery and range status, charging information, eco-friendly updates, range alert, 360 spider navigation, charging station info and voice recognition.

Expect the MG ZS EV's prices to range in between INR 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).