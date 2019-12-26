2020 Tata Tigor (facelift) - IAB Rendering

Apart from the Gravitas and the facelifted Nexon, Tata Motors will also launch the 2020 Tigor in early 2020. The facelifted model has been spotted amid road tests numerous times in the past. Here is a look at its rendering, produced by IAB's master designer, Shoeb Kalania.

The new Tata Tigor is expected to break cover at Auto Expo 2020. The new model will feature a slightly tweaked exterior design to look as if its one of those products incorporating the brand's latest design language - IMPACT Design 2.0. Compared to the old car, it will be a little bit sharper.

As the rendering suggests, the facelifted Tata Tigor will have a new radiator grille with a different pattern, reshaped headlamps featuring repositioned turn indicators, restyled bumper and blacked-out fog lamp housing. Its lower grille bars flow close to the fog lamp housing with the contours stretching below them. Moreover, styling bits like new diamond-cut alloys, gold bodypaint black roof and black ORVMs give it an intimidating look.

The Tata Tigor won't get many interior changes with the mid-cycle refresh since it has already received an upgraded 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and new upholstery recently, in October this year, and a fully digital instrument cluster last month.

Also Read: Tata Motors to set up 300 fast-charging stations by March 2020

The new Tata Tigor will be available with only the BS-VI version of the BS-IV 1.2L petrol engine that produces 85 PS at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm in the old model. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual will be transmission selections. Unlike in the old model, there won't be a diesel engine option.