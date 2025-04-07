2025 Skoda Kodiaq Teased: Indian Launch Soon

Skoda has teased the upcoming second-gen Kodiaq SUV, confirming its imminent debut in India. The latest teaser gives a sneak peek at the SUV’s refreshed exterior styling and a host of new interior upgrades.

The visuals reveal a revamped cabin featuring plush brown leather seats, a new floating touchscreen infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof, hinting at a more premium and tech-forward experience. On the outside, subtle design enhancements add a sharper and more modern edge to the SUV.

Unveiled earlier at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the new Kodiaq will arrive in two variants – the sportier Sportline and the luxurious Laurin & Klement (L&K). The Sportline trim will likely include an all-black grille, blacked-out ORVMs, and exclusive alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the top-spec L&K version will dial up the sophistication with chrome touches and dual-tone alloys.

Under the hood, the 2025 Kodiaq will pack a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 188 BHP and 320 Nm of torque. Power will be transmitted through a 7-speed DSG gearbox paired with an all-wheel-drive system – promising confident performance across varied terrains.

With this new-gen Kodiaq, Skoda aims to elevate its premium SUV offering in India. The SUV will compete with rivals like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson, combining bold styling, rich features, and robust power.

Expect the official launch to take place soon, with bookings likely to open shortly after.