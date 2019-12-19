Tata Nexon EV with 300 km+ range unveiled, on sale in Q1 2020

After a series of spy shots and teaser videos, the Tata Nexon EV has been finally officially unveiled. It will be launched in India in Q1 2020 and be available in three trims, namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Luxury.

On the outside, the Tata Nexon EV boasts a completely different front fascia compared to the donor model. It features slimmer projector headlamps and a gloss black cladding over the traditionally placed main grille flanking them. On the lower portion, there is a completely new bumper and a funky lower grille with tri-arrow pattern Angular C-shaped inserts outside the fog lamp housing lend some noticeable muscle to the SUV.

The sides look the same, save for those new alloy wheels. Over the rear, the tail lights have been tweaked along with the rear bumper to give the pure electric variant a distinctive look. Rest, the overall profile remains unaltered, and it still flaunts a muscular and rugged stance.

Inside, like the Tata Harrier and Tata Altroz, it gets a semi-digital instrument panel which displays current speed in an analogue format. Other information like the battery levels, range and more is displayed digitally. Like on the outside, various elements carry blue accents to let the occupants know they're sitting in an EV.

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Nexon EV measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,607 mm height. It has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. Its ground clearance is 205 mm instead.

The Tata Nexon EV features a 30.2 kWh battery pack (IP 67 standard) which powers a single electric motor that generates 129 PS and 254 Nm of torque. This battery pack has been positioned under the floor for a low centre of gravity and it delivers a range (MIDC) of over 300 km. The company claims that the Nexon EV is capable of crossing 0-60 km/h mark in just 4.6 seconds, while the 0-100 km/h mark is attained in 9.9 seconds. It offers two drive modes, namely Drive and Sport. The company says that it has tested the Nexon EV for over a million kilometres on all kinds of terrains.

The Tata Nexon EV features CCS2 compatible charging system. Fully charging the battery pack using an AC charger takes 8-9 hours. Charging from 0-80% using a DC fast charger takes only an hour, though. Tata Motors hasn't disclosed details regarding this matter completely yet.

The Nexon EV will be offered with a standard warranty of 8 years/1,60,000 km. Its powertrain is expected to in the Tata Altroz EV as well.

The pre-bookings of the Tata Nexon EV will commence on 20th December 2019 and the deposit amount will be INR 21,000. Expect the price to range between INR 14-17 lakh*, which will make it the most affordable all-electric SUV in the market.

*Ex-showroom