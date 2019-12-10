Citroen C5 Aircross spied on test in India, to be launched in 2020 [Video]

In April, the Citroen C5 Aircross was announced as the brand's first product for India. Recently, it was spied undergoing road testing by ICAT.

Unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show, the Citroen C5 Aircross is the production version of the Citroen Aircross Concept from the 2015 Shanghai Motor Show. It is based on the EMP2 platform. In terms of dimensions, it stands 4.50 metres long, 1.84 metres wide and 1.67 metres high. It has a wheelbase of 2.73 metres and offers a boot space of 482 litres. It is a 5-seater with 201 mm of legroom and 594 mm of headroom in the second row.

The Citroen C5 Aircross scored 4-stars rating from Euro NCAP in April this year. Its French-spec version can be had with the following engines:

1.2-litre turbocharged petrol (131 PS/230 Nm)

1.6-litre turbocharged petrol (181 PS/250 Nm)

1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (131 PS/300 Nm)

2.0-litre turbocharged diesel (170 PS/400 Nm)

A 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic are the available transmission choices, which deliver power to the front axle. An AWD system isn't available, but there is a plug-in hybrid powertrain on offer with an electric motor powering the rear axle and effectively making the drivetrain layout AWD.

Some of the key features of the Citroen C5 Aircross include split full-LED headlamps, Airbump door protectors, 19-inch alloy wheels, rear lights with four 3D LED oblong modules, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and folding and reclining individual rear seats. On the safety front, the C5 Aircross comes kitted with six airbags, front and rear Seat Belt Reminder, ISOFIX, AEB (excluding cyclist detection), speed assistance system, lane assist system and much more.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be a locally assembled CKD import assembled in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. When launched in 2020, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and Jeep Compass.