New Maruti Baleno to Get Segment-First Head-up Display, Bookings Open

Maruti Suzuki has announced the commencement of the bookings for the upcoming Maruti Baleno. The new model from the company will come with a head-up display that is going to be a segment-first feature.

Announcing the commencement of the bookings Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country. As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance.”

As ‘Tech Goes Bold’, the New Maruti Baleno with its advanced features promises to deliver an extraordinary experience to its customers. The first teaser reveals the first-in-segment Head-Up Display which will provide an immersive driving experience. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from speedometer, climate control etc.

With the New Age Baleno, Maruti Suzuki has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximizes safety and convenience while also enhancing the ‘tech quotient’ of the vehicle.

Customers who are interested in booking the new Maruti Baleno can do so by paying a token amount of INR 11,000. The reservation can be done online or by visiting a NEXA showroom.