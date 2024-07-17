New-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Scores 3 Stars in Euro NCAP Crash Test

The new-generation Dacia Duster, set to arrive in India as a Renault in 2025, recently scored a 3-star safety rating in Euro NCAP's crash tests. The crossover achieved 70% for adult occupancy protection, 84% for child occupant protection, 57% for safety assist systems, and 60% for vulnerable road users.

In the front offset tests, both driver and passenger knee and femur protection were rated good, but the driver’s chest protection was rated weak. Additionally, the driver and rear passenger chest protection were rated as marginal during the full-width rigid barrier test. However, the Duster offered good protection in both the side barrier and side pole impact tests, earning maximum points in this category.

For child safety, the Duster provided adequate protection to the neck of a 10-year-old occupant in the frontal test. All critical body areas for both 6-year-olds and 10-year-olds received good protection during the frontal offset and side barrier impact tests.

The new-generation Dacia Duster has been confirmed for the Indian market and will arrive with the Renault badge in 2025. It is important to note that the model tested was the Euro-spec left-hand drive version, and the India-spec Duster will be different since it will be manufactured locally.

