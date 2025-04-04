Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe & Cabriolet Get Sporty “Limited Edition”

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled an exclusive “Limited Edition” for the CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe and Cabriolet, adding an extra layer of flair to its already popular model. Powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six making 449hp and 560Nm (600Nm with Overboost), the CLE 53 continues to offer thrilling performance with AMG’s 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and a 9-speed TCT gearbox.

The Coupe gets a bold matte Graphite Grey Magno finish with yellow accents, while the Cabriolet wears a stunning Spectral Blue Magno with black/blue highlights. Unique 20-inch wheels, grey brake calipers, and carbon or gloss-black styling packages amplify the sporty look.

Inside, both versions feature AMG Performance seats, Nappa leather upholstery with exclusive contrast stitching, and illuminated AMG door sills. The Coupe uses black leather with yellow details, while the Cabriolet gets white and black upholstery. Carbon-fibre trims and custom AMG floor mats enhance the premium feel.

The “Limited Edition” also includes AMG Dynamic Plus, offering active engine mounts and a MICROCUT performance steering wheel. A custom-fit indoor car cover is included.

Bookings are open now, with deliveries starting July 2025 and availability until May 2026.