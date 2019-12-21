Kia Carnival listed in India, teased ahead of January 2020 launch [Video]

Kia Motors India is all-set to launch its second product in the form of Carnival MPV in January 2020. Select Kia dealerships started accepting pre-bookings recently, and now, the company has launched a teaser of the Carnival and also listed the same on its website. Prospects can register their interest on the website now.

A recent report claimed that the Kia Carnival will be made available in India in 6-, 7- and 8-seating configurations. For the uninitiated, Kia sells the Carnival in 7-, 8- and 11-seat versions internationally. The teaser image shows a version with two captain seats in the second row.

The Carnival will lure customers with its comfort, technology, and a very promising long list of features. It is going to be a worthy upgrade for customers looking for a bigger and a more luxurious product than the Toyota Innova Crysta. Internationally, it comes loaded with electrically operated rear-sliding doors, captain seats featuring extendable leg rests and armrests, UVO connectivity suite (also featured on Kia Seltos) and a rear-seat entertainment package with 10.1-inch screens, two sunroofs, a large-sized touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function.

The Kia Carnival's motive power will come from a 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 202 PS and 441 Nm of torque. This engine can be teamed up with a 6-speed MT or an 8-speed MT internationally, but the Indian-spec model will be offered with the latter as standard.

The Kia Carnival will be positioned as a luxury people mover in India, and it will be a very premium product which will further enhance the brand image for the brand. It doesn have any direct competitors here.

The Kia Carnival measures 5,115 mm in length, 1,985 mm in width and 1,740 mm in height. Its wheelbase spans 3,060 mm in length.

The Kia Carnival will be placed in a price bracket of INR 25-30 lakh (Ex-showroom).