MG Hector Plus (6-seat MG Hector) spied on test in Ahmedabad

The three-row MG Hector has been spied on test once again, courtesy RushLane reader Devarsh Dave. According to a new report from GaadiWaadi.com, this upcoming three-row SUV likely to be named MG Hector Plus.

MG Motor India isn't following the footsteps of Tata Motors, a company just weeks away from launching its own three-row C-SUV - the Gravitas, with respect to the nomenclature.

The MG Hector Plus will carry a more upmarket distinctive design to differentiate itself from the regular MG Hector. Its split headlamps, radiator grille, bumper, lower grille and fog lamps will be new. The spy picture below shows tail lamps with tweaked graphics and a remastered bumper at the rear. The 6-seat Hector will feature plenty of chrome and silver trim at its front to make it more appealing to the Indian customers who prefer extra bling.

The interior differences may be restricted to upholstery and colour scheme. Rest of the cabin details are expected to be the same. But at the same time, some of the features which were missed inside the regular Hector, such as auto-dimming IRVM, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control and drive modes, may be offered in the Hector Plus.

Expect the MG Hector Plus to be sold with the same engine and transmission combinations as the Hector. The only difference will be that the entire engine line-up will be BS-VI compliant from the start.

Engine and transmission combinations of the MG Hector:

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), 6-speed MT or 6-speed DCT, FWD

1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm) with 48V mild-hybrid system, 6-speed MT, FWD

2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), 6-speed MT

The MG Hector Plus could be priced from somewhere between INR 13.00-13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It could be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

[News Source: GaadiWaadi]

[Image Source: RushLane]