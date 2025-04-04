Lamborghini Temerario India Debut: Supercar Launch on April 30

Lamborghini is bringing the Temerario to India much sooner than expected, with its launch set for April 30—well ahead of the initially speculated late 2025 debut. The plug-in hybrid supercar succeeds the Huracan and was first revealed globally in August 2024.

At its heart is a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 paired with three electric motors and an eight-speed DCT. The V8 alone churns out 800hp and 730Nm, revving up to 10,000rpm, while the combined hybrid setup delivers a staggering 920hp and 800Nm. The result? A blistering 0-100kph sprint in just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 343kph. The motors draw power from a compact 3.8kWh battery, which can be charged in 30 minutes via a 7kW AC charger or through regenerative braking and the V8 itself.

The Temerario’s aggressive design takes inspiration from the Huracan but introduces sharper lines, a sleeker roofline, and distinctive hexagonal LED DRLs. The rear styling continues this theme, with hexagon-shaped tail lights and a centrally mounted exhaust. Buyers can opt for forged or carbon-fibre wheels, sized 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear.

Built on a new aluminium spaceframe, the Temerario is 20% more torsionally rigid than the Huracan. A track-focused Alleggerita package is also available, shedding 25kg via carbon-fibre components.

Inside, the cockpit draws cues from the Revuelto, featuring a fighter jet-inspired centre console, physical steering buttons, and three digital displays—a 12.3-inch driver’s display, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, and a 9.1-inch passenger screen. The 18-way adjustable driver’s seat offers both heating and ventilation for maximum comfort.