Hyundai Aura to be launched in India on 21 January 2020

The Hyundai Aura that was officially revealed in India on Thursday will be launched on 21 January 2020. The Hyundai Xcent, however, will be continued in the market, albeit with a 'Prime' suffix and the sales limited to fleet customers.

The Hyundai Aura shares its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios. It is simply the 4-door version of the hatchback, after all. It is only after the C-pillar that the major differences can be noticed. At the front, it distinguishes itself with a different look for the bumper, the fog lamp housings and the radiator grille. The rear-end looks inspired by that of the Hyundai Sonata.

Hyundai is yet to reveal the interior of the Aura, but we believe it will share its dashboard, switchgear and seats with the donor model. Other than that, some key features such as the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, semi-digital instrument panel, wireless charging, rear AC vents, Arkamys sound system, a rear centre armrest and a rearview camera, will also be shared with the Grand i10 Nios. Moreover, it may not receive the Venue's Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity suite and may settle for the iBlue Audio remote smartphone application.

As for mechanicals, the Hyundai Aura will come with not just two but three engine options. Apart from the 83 PS 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol  and the 75 PS 1.2L turbocharged diesel engines, borrowed from the Grand i10 Nios, it will be sold with a 100 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine as well.

Hyundai Aura - Engines & Transmissions

Engine Fuel Type

Engine

Transmission

Petrol

1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT

5MT/AMT

1.0 Turbo GDi

5MT

Diesel

1.2 U2 CRDi

5MT/AMT

Hyundai Aura Exteriors Side Profile 9
The Hyundai Aura is 3,995 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and 1,520 mm high.

The Hyundai Aura will be a direct rival to the Maruti Dzire, the Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and the Tata Tigor.

Hyundai Aura - Image Gallery

