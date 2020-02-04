KTM 390 Adventure deliveries start

KTM India has commenced the deliveries of its newest product, the 390 Adventure. The motorcycle was launched in India on 20 January 2020, at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 2.99 lakh*. The test rides for the vehicles had started in the last week of January.

The new adventure tourer from the Austrian brand was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show before it arrived at the India Bike Week. The new KTM 390 Adventure competes with the BMW G 310 GS, which is currently BS-IV compliant and available at an ex-showroom tag of INR 3.49 lakh*. In comparison, the KTM 390 Adventure is BS-VI compliant.

The India-spec KTM 390 Adventure misses adjustable front forks – a feature that is available on the international-spec model. Instead, the motorcycle uses non-adjustable upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. The suspension setup features 170 mm and 177 mm travel at the front and the rear respectively. The adjustable front forks were skipped to keep the costs low and prices competitive.

While the Indian model misses the adjustable front forks, the motorcycle gets the QuickShifter+ as standard. The clutch-less gear shifting mechanism works for both, up- and down-shifts. Features such as full LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display and backlit switchgear also come as standard. The turn-by-turn navigation function, however, is an optional extra.

Other hardware specifications include a 19-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 17-inch alloy wheel at the back – both wrapped in Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyres.

In terms of engine specifications, the 390 Adventure uses a BS-VI compliant 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC motor that delivers 43 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 37 Nm. The single-cylinder motor is linked to a 6-speed transmission. The engine does not get any revisions over the 390 Duke roadster.

Braking department, too, is identical to the 390 Duke. Thus, stopping power comes from a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm rotor at the rear. The rotors are grabbed by Bybre-sourced callipers. The electronic rider aids include dual-channel ABS and traction control system, both featuring lean-sensitive function. The dual-channel ABS is switchable too.

Apart from commencing the deliveries of the 390 Adventure, KTM India has also announced the launch of its complete BS-VI range for the Indian market.

*Ex-showroom Delhi