What To Expect From Next-Gen KTM Duke Family?

A new set of spy shots of KTM's next-generation range of single-cylinder Dukes have been doing rounds on the internet. As per reports, the spotted test mules are likely to be the next-gen KTM Duke 125 and the KTM Duke 250. That said, these test mules could preview what the entire range of the next-gen 125-390 KTM Dukes will offer. It anyway makes great financial sense for a company to develop one platform and use it across an entire range. The current generation of the KTM Duke family debuted in 2017, beginning with the Duke 390. The same chassis and design philosophy then trickled down to smaller Dukes - namely the 250 and the 125.

Next-Gen KTM Dukes - Engine and Underpinnings

Given that the current-generation has been around for four years, a new range of KTM Dukes could be coming next year. After closely analyzing the new spy images, it is evident that KTM will be thoroughly updating the new range of Dukes with new components for the chassis, bodywork and equipment as well. For starters, the trellis frame looks new with more cross members that should result in a stiffer setup. If you look closely, you will also notice new mounting points for the engine. In fact, the engine casing itself looks very different from the ones on the current Dukes.

It remains to be seen if KTM brings any significant updates to the engine internals and if the new set of engine produce more power than before. One of the biggest changes to the underpinnings is that KTM has moved away from a trellis subframe at the rear, something that we have already seen with the likes of the Duke 890 and SuperDuke 1290 R. The new sub-frame is a bolt-on unit. Another major change lies in the offset monoshock that contrasts to the centrally mounted ones on the current Dukes. Elsewhere, you will also notice a new lattice type swing arm with a bracing arm.

Next-Gen KTM Dukes - Design and Features

In terms of styling, the next-generation of KTM Dukes will boast of completely fresh styling. These test mules can be seen sporting new front fenders and sharper tank extensions that most likely have been inspired by the 890 Duke and 1290 SuperDuke R. The fuel tank itself seems larger than before. There are also a new five-spoke alloy wheels that seem to be taken off the new KTM RC390. The radiator covers, handguards, and a shorter rear fender are new components too.

An interesting thing to note here is that the test mules can be seen sporting a halogen headlamp setup, which is weird, because the current-gen Dukes are offered with LED headlamps in India, except for the baby Duke 125. In international markets, even the Duke 125 is offered with LED headlamps. While the halogen headlamps could be limited to one of the smaller models, it could be one of the many parts that are being tested right now. Other minor but crucial design updates include a sleeker LED tail lamp and new rearview mirrors. The TFT console may witness some minor changes as well.

While its still too early to speculate about the final look of new Duke family and what features they will be offered with, what is certain is that the new single-cylinder Duke family will share the same chassis components, to keep costs in check. Expected to be globally unveiled sometime in 2022, it should also make it to India shortly thereafter.

