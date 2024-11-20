Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41: A Tribute to an Icon

Jeep pays homage to its legendary roots with the Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41, a special edition inspired by the iconic 1941 Willys MB. Based on the plug-in hybrid variant, this retro-styled SUV flaunts military olive paint, 17-inch alloys with 33-inch all-terrain tires, and Drab Blue army-inspired decals reminiscent of its WWII predecessor.

Borrowing design cues from the ’41 concept unveiled at the 2022 Jeep Easter Safari, the Willys ’41 is available with a body-colored hardtop, an electrically sliding soft top, or an exclusive folding tan soft top. Steel bumpers and a rear locker come standard, while the cabin features tan cloth seats, olive drab dashboard accents, and a "41"-branded gear shift knob.

Priced at $61,825 (including destination charges), the Willys ’41 commands a $4,495 premium over the standard Wrangler Willys 4xe. With order books open, deliveries are expected before year-end.

Source