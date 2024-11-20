Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41: A Tribute to an Icon

20/11/2024 - 14:22 | Jeep,   | IAB Team

Jeep pays homage to its legendary roots with the Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41, a special edition inspired by the iconic 1941 Willys MB. Based on the plug-in hybrid variant, this retro-styled SUV flaunts military olive paint, 17-inch alloys with 33-inch all-terrain tires, and Drab Blue army-inspired decals reminiscent of its WWII predecessor.

2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys 41

Borrowing design cues from the ’41 concept unveiled at the 2022 Jeep Easter Safari, the Willys ’41 is available with a body-colored hardtop, an electrically sliding soft top, or an exclusive folding tan soft top. Steel bumpers and a rear locker come standard, while the cabin features tan cloth seats, olive drab dashboard accents, and a "41"-branded gear shift knob.

Priced at $61,825 (including destination charges), the Willys ’41 commands a $4,495 premium over the standard Wrangler Willys 4xe. With order books open, deliveries are expected before year-end.

Source

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest