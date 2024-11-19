Citroën ë-C3 and C3 Make the Cut for 2025 Car of the Year Finalists

The Citroën’ë-C3 and C3 have been shortlisted as finalists for the prestigious ‘Car of the Year 2025’ award, standing out among 42 contenders evaluated by a jury of 60 journalists from 23 countries. The winner will be revealed at the Brussels Motor Show on January 10, 2025.

The New ë-C3 has already claimed accolades such as ‘Car of the Year,’ ‘Affordable Electric Car of the Year,’ and ‘Best Small Electric Car’ in recent awards. As the first European-designed, all-electric compact hatchback, it offers an impressive 199-mile range (WLTP) and rapid charging capability, all starting at £21,990.

Meanwhile, the petrol-powered Citroën C3 shines with its practicality, style, and value, starting at £17,790. Both models deliver comfort, smart features, and affordability, making them standout choices in their respective categories.