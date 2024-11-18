Kia Set to Unveil Five New Models at 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show

Kia America is gearing up for an exciting showcase at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show, where it will unveil five new vehicles spanning its ICE, HEV, PHEV, and EV lineups. These models will feature fresh design updates, enhanced performance, and the latest in connectivity technology, solidifying Kia's position as a leader in innovation.

The unveiling will highlight Kia’s signature Opposites United design philosophy, first introduced with the EV6 in 2021. This bold design language has since become a defining characteristic across Kia's portfolio, most recently seen in the global debut of the production EV3. Moving forward, Opposites United will influence every upcoming model, ensuring a cohesive and striking aesthetic for the brand.

“With five vehicles to unveil at next week’s Los Angeles Auto Show, we want it to be made very clear that Kia is driving forward on all fronts,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “We are going to pull the wraps off some of the most important elements of our award-winning portfolio and we believe our customers will be delighted at what’s coming to our showrooms in the very near future.”

The Kia press conference is scheduled for November 21 at 9:45 AM (Pacific Time), offering attendees a first look at these highly anticipated models. Kia’s diverse lineup promises to cater to a wide range of preferences, from cutting-edge EVs to versatile hybrid and conventional vehicles, underscoring the brand’s commitment to a sustainable and connected future.