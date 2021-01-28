2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S With Adaptive Cruise Control Revealed

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has been unveiled globally. The latest offering from the Austrian brand gets radar-based Adaptive Cruiser Control along with several other upgrades that would take the overall riding and ownership experience to a whole new level.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specs

Although powering the new 1290 Super Adventure S is the same 1308cc V-twin engine, KTM has worked on it to not only make it comply with the Euro 5 emission regulations but also to make it lighter by 1.6kg. As for the output figures, this engine pumps out 158 bhp and 138 Nm. To ensure the optimal operating temperature is maintained, KTM has used two radiators for the cooling system.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Features

One of the most interesting features of the new 1290 Super Adventure S is the radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control which comes as standard. It has five 'distance' settings and also gets an 'overtake assist' that gives the rider a quick boost of power while overtaking.

KTM has also worked on the bodywork for improved aerodynamics. There’s a new 7-in TFT dash with smartphone connectivity. It can be tilt-adjusted as per the rider’s liking. It also features a revised user interface and graphics. Below the display is a small storage space with a USB socket where you can store and charge your smartphone simultaneously.

The new 1290 Super Adventure S comes equipped with new-gen WP Apex semi-active suspension. This should improve both the ride quality as well as the performance of the huge ADV. There are two optional suspension packages as well - Suspension Pro and a Rally Pack. Apart from that, there is a Tech Pack which includes several more interesting equipment.

KTM has also made numerous changes in the frame of the new 1290 Super Adventure S. The rider ergonomics have been tweaked as well. In terms of electronics, the latest Austrian ADV gets 6-axis IMU, 5 riding modes including rain, street, sport, off-road and an optional 'rally' mode; traction control, cornering ABS, lean angle sensing, and TPMS.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Price & Availability

KTM is yet to announce the pricing of the new 1290 Super Adventure S. Regarding its availability, the new ADV will start reaching the international dealerships from March 2021. Its arrival in India remains a blur as of now.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.