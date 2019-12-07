KTM 390 Adventure unveiled at India Bike Week 2019

KTM has showcased the much-awaited KTM 390 Adventure at the ongoing India Bike Week 2019. The new adventure tourer will compete with the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and BMW G 310 GS. Bajaj-KTM has also confirmed that the motorcycle will go on sale from all KTM showrooms in the country in January 2020.

Unveiled first at EICMA 2019, the KTM 390 Adventure is shod with knobby on and off-road centric Metzeler Tourance tyres. The suspension setup of the KTM 390 Adventure includes 43 mm upside-down fork up front and a monoshock at the rear, both WP-sourced Apex units. Interestingly though, KTM has made no mention of adjustability in the front fork Also, the front wheel is a 19-inch unit, while the rear is a 17-inch unit, both of which gets alloys.

The powertrain of the KTM 390 Adventure is the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC mill which also does duty in the KTM 390 Duke. This BS-VI compliant engine produces an identical 43 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque. Also, on offer are ride by wire, lean-angle sensitive traction control and a slipper clutch. Besides that, the KTM 390 Adventure gets a quickshifter, cornering ABS and an off-road ABS.

Anchoring duties are taken care of by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. Both the brakes get Bybre sourced callipers. The windshield is extendable and the powerplant is protected by a bash plate.

The KTM 390 Adventure is fitted with an LED headlamp and TFT-coloured instrumentation. The motorcycle tips the scales at 158 kg (dry), while the fuel tank can store 14.5 litres of petrol. Besides that, the 390 Adventure gets a rather high seat height of 855 mm and a high ground clearance of 200 mm.

The launch details of the Dakar-winning, KTM 450 Rally-inspired KTM 390 Adventure have not been revealed yet. We expect the tourer to be priced at around INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

