BS-VI KTM 790 Duke to arrive in May 2020, BS-IV version available at a steep discount - Report

The KTM 790 Duke, launched in India, late-2019, will be temporarily absent from the market. A recent report from ZigWheels claims that the largest displacement KTM motorcycle our market is likely to get the BS-VI upgrade in May 2020. Regular readers would know that the deadline to comply with the BS-VI emission norms is 31 March 2020.

Also Read: BS-VI KTM 200 Duke official images leaked

The latest update comes as a surprise as KTM had announced that it will increase the availability of the motorcycle to over 30 cities by April 2020, which was when the BS-VI model was scheduled to arrive. The flagship model is currently available in nine cities – Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, Surat, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai.

The KTM 790 Duke was launched in India at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 8,63,945*. Currently it is available at a clearance discount of INR 1,00,000. KTM is also offering its products via the KTM_UPSHIFT program that offers flexible finance schemes.

To give you a recap, the BS-IV KTM 790 Duke uses a 799 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC engine that produces a peak power output of 105 hp and a maximum torque of 87 Nm. The premium feature list includes full-LED lighting, full-colour TFT instrument console and a comprehensive electronics package as standard. However, unlike the 390 Duke, the 799 cc roadster misses Bluetooth connectivity as standard. This feature is available as an optional extra.

Standard electronic aids include four riding modes (Sport, Street, Rain and Track), switchable ABS, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and Motor Slip Regulation (MSR). The six-speed gearbox features a slipper and an assist clutch, and the transmission comes with a Quickshifter+ (up and downshifts) as standard.

Also Read: BS-VI KTM 390 Duke Mumbai prices revealed

The shock absorption department of the KTM 790 Duke comprises non-adjustable front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock – both sourced from WP. Anchoring power comes from twin discs at the front and a single rotor at the back – both grabbed by J.Juan sourced callipers. The suspension and anchoring setup is relatively basic. The Austrian brand has added premium hardware to the 890 Duke. With the 790 Duke being upgraded to BS-VI, don't expect the 890 Duke being launched in India in the near future.

[Source: zigwheels.com]