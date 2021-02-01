KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Specs Leaked - Eco-Friendly & Lightweight

The KTM 1290 Super Duke is one of the most popular machines in the super naked world. The Orange Beast already had an ‘R’ version which was that much more brutal than the standard model. Now, the Austrian firm is expected to add even a higher-spec model - the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR.

Rumours regarding the development of KTM 1290 Super Duke RR have been floating on the Internet for quite some time now. However, some concrete evidence has emerged which not only confirms the existence of the high-end motorcycle but also reveal some key specs.

As per a media report, the leaked German emission tests results listed that the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR would use the same 1301cc, LC8, twin-cylinder engine which would produce a max power of 179 hp. This is the same figure as that of the R version. However, the upcoming model’s emissions would slightly differ - with higher carbon monoxide output and lower hydrocarbons and NOx results.

Also Read: 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S With Adaptive Cruise Control Revealed

Also, the latest type-approval documents in Europe reveal that KTM would use a different exhaust in the 1290 Duke RR. A different part number is mentioned in the documents. Interestingly, KTM’s PowerParts webpage reveals that this part number is of the optional Akrapovic slip-on titanium and carbon silencer which the brand already offers as an extra for the KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

The media report also says that KTM has worked to make the 1290 Super Duke RR lighter than the R model by nearly 10kg. Speculations suggest that the company might have been able to achieve that by using high-end components from the PowerParts catalogue such as forged wheels, carbon-fibre parts, and more.

KTM is expected to unveil the higher-spec and lightweight 1290 Super Duke RR soon. The new super naked will lock horns with the likes of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: Cycle World]