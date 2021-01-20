KTM 490 Adventure rendered, looks more mature than 390 Adventure

KTM is expected to launch the 490 Duke and 490 Adventure models in 2022. The development process is currently being carried out 100% by Bajaj Auto at its R&D centre in Pune with the aid of KTM’s R&D staff. Clearly, there’s still time before the new motorcycles based on the new 490 platform see the light of the day. So, just like we digitally imagined the 490 Duke, here we are again with a KTM 490 Adventure rendering created by IndiaAutosBlog’s in-house artist Shoeb Kalania.

The first impression of the KTM 490 Adventure rendering is that the motorcycle in question here looks much more mature than the KTM 390 Adventure that’s already on sale. Perhaps, this has something to do with the revised fairing and front end that together provide a bolder appeal to the dual-sport bike. The connection between the LED headlamp and the side fairing is smoother. This combination reminds us of bigger Austrian ADVs such as the KTM 790 Adventure and 890 Adventure models.

The split seats, tail section, wheels and tyres, appear to be taken from the 390 Adventure. However, the subframe has been borrowed from the 790/890 Duke. The exhaust is identical to that of the 250/390 Adventure, however, it is likely to be a different unit in the production model considering that there’s going to be a twin-cylinder engine and not a single-pot motor. Speaking of the engine, while KTM has not disclosed any specs, the new parallel-twin mill is based on the 790/890 Duke’s powerplant.

Some of the other key features that can be seen in the KTM 490 Adventure rendering include a set of dual-purpose tyres, alloy wheels, front and rear disc brakes, bash plate, and a digital instrument cluster.

In other news, KTM is going to unveil a new motorcycle on 26 January 2021. The Austrian company has released a teaser image regarding the same on its official European website.

