KTM 390 Adventure launched in India

KTM India has announced the launch of the 390 Adventure. The motorcycle has been launched in our market at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 2.99 lakh*. The pre-bookings for the motorcycle had already started at several dealerships across the country. The deliveries of the KTM 390 Adventure are likely to commence from end-January or early-February 2020.

KTM India had unveiled the India-spec model last month at the 2019 India Bike Week. Unlike the international version, the India-spec model misses the adjustable front forks, and instead uses non-adjustable inverted telescopic forks. This has been done to keep the costs low and the ex-showroom prices competitive. The rear suspension will be a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit. The front and rear suspension feature 170 mm and 177 mm travel respectively. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 17-inch alloy wheel at the rear that are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres.

The premium features on the KTM 390 Adventure include full LED lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation function and backlit switchgear.

Mechanical specifications on the 390 Adventure include a BS-VI compliant 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine that produces 43 hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37 Nm. The single-cylinder motor is linked to a 6-speed transmission. The India-spec model gets a quick-shifter as standard.

Anchoring duties are performed by a 320 mm disc and a 230 mm disc at the front and the rear respectively. The braking department comprises Bybre-sourced callipers on both wheels. The electronic rider aids include first-in-segment (Indian market) features such as traction control system (with lean-sensitive function). The dual-channel ABS, similar to the 390 Duke, features a switchable function that can be used to turn off the safety net on the rear wheel.

The KTM 390 Adventure competes with the BMW G 310 GS. The entry-level adventure tourer from the Bavarian two-wheeler brand, which is currently BS-IV compliant, retails at INR 3.49 lakh*.

While the KTM 390 Adventure has landed in India, its smaller sibling, the 250 Adventure will reportedly arrive in the second half of the year. KTM is also said to be planning to launch the 790 Adventure in India in the fourth quarter of this year.

*Ex-showroom Delhi