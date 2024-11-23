Hyundai Recalls Over 145,000 EVs for Power Loss Issue

Hyundai and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced a recall of more than 145,000 electric vehicles due to a defect in the integrated charging control unit (ICCU). This fault can lead to a loss of drive power, posing a significant crash risk.

The ICCU, responsible for charging the onboard 12-volt battery, may become damaged, resulting in a dead battery. This recall impacts five models spanning three model years, including Hyundai's Ioniq EVs and select Genesis electric luxury vehicles.

Dealers will inspect and replace any damaged components in the ICCU, update the software, and address associated fuse issues—all at no cost to customers. This is Hyundai’s second recall for this issue, following an earlier recall in May for nearly 100,000 EVs of the same nameplates.

Owners will receive notification by mail starting mid-January. Concerned customers can verify if their vehicle is affected by checking their VIN on the NHTSA’s website or contacting a local Hyundai dealer.

