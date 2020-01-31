BS-VI KTM 125 Duke deliveries to begin by end-February 2020

KTM India has confirmed that deliveries of the BS-VI compliant KTM 125 Duke will begin from the end of February 2020. The street naked motorcycle is one of the largest selling products in KTM India’s portfolio.

The KTM 125 Duke was first introduced in November 2018 at a price tag of INR 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Since then, the motorcycle received several price hikes. The new BS-VI compliant KTM 125 Duke will cost you INR 1,38,041 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The BS-VI version does not carry any major visual changes. One of the most noticeable ones is the bigger belly pan seen in the 250 Duke and 390 Duke to incorporate the new catalytic convertor. In comparison, its faired sibling, the RC 125 gets an orange coloured fuel tank and new graphics.

Powering the KTM 125 Duke is a 124.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque. It is suspended over 43 mm upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both sourced from WP Suspensions.

Anchoring duties are taken care of by a 300 mm disc with a 4-piston, radially mounted calliper at the front and a 230 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper at the rear. The single-channel ABS hasn't been replaced with a dual-channel unit to keep costs under check.

The fuel tank has the same 10.5-litre capacity. With the new Duke 200 moving to a bigger fuel tank, the 125 Duke has the smallest fuel tank in KTM’s range of street naked motorcycles in India. Of course, the RC 125 has an even smaller, 9.5-litre fuel tank. The rev-happy motorcycle tips the scales at 141.4 kg (wet without fuel).

The KTM 125 Duke also retains the same orange backlit LCD instrumentation and halogen headlamp.

