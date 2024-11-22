Control Your Mercedes From Your Wrist: New App for Apple Watch

Mercedes-Benz is enhancing its digital ecosystem with the launch of popular app features now available on the Apple Watch. This innovation allows owners to interact with their vehicles effortlessly, bypassing the need for a smartphone.

Key functionalities include checking the vehicle’s range, battery or fuel levels, and ensuring windows are closed remotely. The app also enables users to locate their car, navigate via compass mode in open areas, and lock or unlock the vehicle—all from their wrist.

Currently available in Europe, the Mercedes-Benz App on Apple Watch is set to roll out in the U.S., China, and Asia-Pacific markets soon. With this move, Mercedes-Benz reinforces its commitment to a seamless, interactive user experience, blending convenience with cutting-edge technology.