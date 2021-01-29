2021 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing Again, New Features Revealed

Prototypes of the 2021 KTM RC 390 sans camouflage were spied testing back in August 2020. Now, the Austrian brand continues to test the updated motorcycle as a bunch of new spy shots have surfaced the Internet revealing some new features.

2021 KTM RC 390 Expected Features

The new RC 390 would be getting updated clip-on handlebars which would change the rider ergonomics to a more relaxed setting when compared to those of the current model. KTM is also expected to use a larger fuel tank to increase the range. These changes would enhance the touring capabilities of the new RC 390.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 would also get a fully-digital and fully-colour TFT dash. Most likely, it is going to be the same unit which is already available with the KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. KTM would also redesign the subframe of the new RC 390 to enhance pillion comfort. A new pillion seat could also be included. The mainframe of the motorcycle would not receive any major changes.

The front and rear wheels of the spied prototype are different from each other. This could mean that KTM is also testing a new set of wheels for the updated RC 390. Apart from that, expect to see a larger front disc brake for improved braking performance. Based on the rear spy shot, the new motorcycle would continue to have a similar (vertical) tail light setup as that of the current RC 390.

As for the engine, KTM is unlikely to make any big changes. The 2021 RC 390 would use the same 373cc single-cylinder engine that powers the bike’s current model and also the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. KTM might tinker around with the exhaust of the new RC 390 to either make it more pleasing to the ears and eyes or reduce the emissions further down.

2021 KTM RC 390 Launch

Since the prototype in the latest 2021 KTM RC 390 spy shots has some testing equipment mounted at the rear, this means that the new motorcycle is still in its development stages and the production-ready model is still far away. KTM could launch the updated RC 390 sometime this year.

[Source: Motorrad Online]