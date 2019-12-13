BMW G 310 R & BMW G 310 GS still available at discounted prices, get additional benefits

BMW Motorrad India is stilling offering its entry-level models, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS, at discounted prices. Here are the details.

Under the special discount, the G 310 R roadster and the G 310 GS tourer are available at INR 2.99 lakh* and INR 3.49 lakh* respectively. One-year insurance and registration cost are being offered for free. BMW Motorrad India has also announced year-end benefits of up to INR 1,00,000 on the two vehicles.

BMW Motorrad India had a positive festive season. It received over 600 bookings for the G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles during this time, and that's the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season it has seen. The extension of the special prices will also help the company to clear its inventory of BS-IV motorcycles before the updated models arrive in 2020.

Regular followers would know that the G 310 R and the G 310 GS were among the company’s top five selling models in 2018. The German two-wheeler brand delivered 24,363 units of the G 310 series motorcycles by the end of 2018. These motorcycles are manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India, and they are exported worldwide.

The G 310 series have the same underpinnings and engine. They mount a 313.2 cc reverse-inclined, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that produces a peak power output of 34 hp and a maximum torque of 28 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed transmission.

In other updates, the KTM 390 Adventure’s Indian launch is right around the corner (January 2020), and it is the biggest threat to the G 310 GS. The sub-500 cc adventure motorcycle from KTM’s portfolio was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy before it was showcased at the India Bike Week in Goa. KTM is known to offer its products at competitive prices, and the 390 Adventure is not likely to be any different.

The made-in-India, Austrian adventure tourer packs more features (full LED lighting, colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, lean-sensitive ABS and traction control system and a quick-shifter) and power than the BMW G 310 GS.