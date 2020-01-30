BS-VI compliant KTM Duke and RC range launched - Prices, Specs & Features Inside

KTM has updated its domestic street-motorcycle portfolio to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. The motorcycles have received new sportier looking decals across the range, and the 200 Duke has even been given a major makeover. The BS-VI price hike at KTM ranges from INR 3,328 to INR 10,496.

Let’s take a look at KTM 2020 BS-VI motorcycle range.

2020 KTM 390 Duke

The 2020 KTM 390 Duke will be retailed in two new colour options, Silver Metallic & Ceramic White. Also new on the street-naked motorcycle is a bi-directional quick shifter, a feature already offered on the recently launched KTM 390 Adventure. Besides that, the existing features of ride-by-wire, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, TFT instrumentation, and LED headlamp have been retained.

Powering the 390 Duke is the same 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill which produces an unchanged 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of torque. The motorcycle now weighs 163 kg (wet, without fuel). The 2020 KTM 390 Duke has been priced at INR 2,52,928, up from INR 2,48,212 - a hike of INR 4,716 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

2020 KTM 250 Duke

One of KTM’s most value for money offering, the 250 Duke, will now be retailed in Silver Metallic & Dark Galvano colour options. Unlike the 390 Duke, this quarter-litre motorcycle misses out on ride-by-wire and LED headlamp but retains the assist and slipper clutch. Brakes too are the same 320 mm disc up front and 230 mm unit at the rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS.

The engine is the same 248.8 cc unit which produces an unchanged 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque. The bike tips the scales at 161.9 kg (wet, without fuel). The Austrian motorcycle maker has priced the BS-VI 250 Duke at INR 2,00,576, up from INR 1,97,248 - an increase of INR 3,328 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

2020 KTM 200 Duke

KTM has finally given the 200 Duke a much-needed makeover. The motorcycle had earlier retained the same look, minus a few colour and decal changes, since its introduction in India way back in July 2012. Its new form has borrowed design cues from the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. The motorcycle now comes fitted with a new, lightweight, steel trellis frame. Besides that, the overall stance gains a new larger fuel tank and headlamp. The former has an increased fuel capacity of 13.5 litres from the current 10.2 litres.

KTM claims that this increase in fuel tank capacity has increased the 200 Duke’s range by 30 percent from a single tankful of petrol. The BS-VI compliant 2020 KTM 200 Duke is now fitted with a dual-channel ABS instead of a single-channel unit doing duty in the outgoing BS-IV model. Colour options for the motorcycle now includes Electronic Orange & Ceramic White.

Its 199.5 cc engine produces the same 25 PS of class-leading power and 19.3 Nm of torque. The KTM 200 Duke BS-VI has received the highest price bump of INR 10,496 due to the major design changes. It now costs INR 1,72,749, up from INR 1,62,253 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

2020 KTM 125 Duke and 2020 KTM RC 125

The 125 Duke and RC 125, the smallest machines in KTM’s Indian portfolio, get a new belly pan like the 200 Duke and 250 Duke. This allows the motorcycles to house the bigger catalytic converter which helps in making these motorcycles BS-VI compliant. While the naked 125 Duke retains the same colours and decals, the fully-faired RC 125 gets a gloss-white colour scheme with an orange coloured fuel tank and new graphics.

Both the motorcycles are fitted with a 124.7 cc engine which produces an unchanged 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque. However, the braking system is the same with only a single-channel ABS on offer. The 125 Duke tips the scales at 141.4 kg, while the RC 125 weighs 154.2 kg (both wet weight without fuel). Besides that, the naked motorcycle also gets a larger 10.5-litre fuel tank as compared to the faired motorcycle’s 9.5-litre unit.

The BS-VI compliant KTM 125 Duke is priced at INR 1,38,041 up from INR 1,32,500 which is a difference of INR 5,541. In comparison, the BS-VI RC 125 costs INR 1,55,277 up by INR 6,527 from INR 1,48,750. All prices here are ex-showroom, Delhi).

2020 KTM RC 200

Unlike its naked sibling, the 2020 KTM RC 200 retains the same bodywork as its BS-IV version. However, it comes in a new attractive orange and black paint scheme. The fully-faired motorcycle, though now comes with a dual-channel ABS as standard. It now tips the scales at 154.4 kg (wet, without fuel). Other features like projector headlamps, LCD instrumentation remains the same.

The 199.5 cc engine produces an unchanged 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. Its fuel tank is a small 9.5-litre unit, same as that of the entire RC range. The 2020 KTM RC 200 has been priced at INR 1,96,768, up from INR 1,90,630 - a hike of INR 6,138 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

2020 KTM RC 390

The flagship fully-faired RC 390, too, gets a cosmetic update as it moves to BS-VI compliance. The motorcycle now comes in a black and white colour option which screams sophistication. However, the BS-VI KTM RC 390 black wheels instead of orange wheels. Key features include projector headlamps, slipper clutch and ride by wire which it gained in 2017.

KTM’s RC 390 now tips the scales at 166.8 kg (wet, without fuel). However, the fuel tank is the same 9.5-litre unit. Sadly, though, the BS-VI compliant KTM RC 390 misses out on a bi-directional quick shifter which is present in its naked sibling. Well, a supersports-styled motorcycle not getting a quick-shifter and a street naked getting the same certainly raises some questions.

The 2020 KTM RC 390's prices start at INR 2,48,075, up by INR 4,061. In comparison, the outgoing BS-IV compliant variant of the motorcycle was priced at INR 2,44,014 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

