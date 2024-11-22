Toyota Celebrates 1 lakh Innova HyCross Sales in India

Toyota has achieved a remarkable milestone, selling 1,00,000 units of the Innova HyCross in India. Celebrating its second anniversary, this accomplishment reflects the trust Indian customers place in Toyota and the growing popularity of the Innova HyCross for its advanced technology, comfort, and performance.

Launched in November 2022, the Innova HyCross is built on Toyota’s TNGA platform and features a 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System. Its 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, combined with e-drive sequential shift, delivers 186 PS of power and best-in-segment fuel efficiency. Operating 60% of the time in EV mode, it embodies Toyota’s commitment to sustainable mobility. Non-hybrid variants with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and direct shift CVT offer a robust 174 PS for varied driving preferences.

Packed with premium features like Ottoman second-row seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone air conditioning, and Toyota Safety Sense, the Innova HyCross sets benchmarks for versatility and comfort. With its blend of style, safety, and innovation, it continues to be a favorite among Indian families.