Isuzu Unveils D-MAX and MU-X with New Diesel Powertrains in Thailand

21/11/2024

Isuzu has introduced the latest iterations of its popular D-MAX pickup and MU-X SUV in Thailand, now powered by the newly developed RZ4F 2.2L diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. These models are set to hit Thai dealerships starting November 28.

Renowned globally for their durability, off-road prowess, and fuel-efficient diesel engines, the D-MAX and MU-X now offer enhanced performance. The RZ4F engine delivers improved start-up, better acceleration, and superior fuel efficiency compared to previous versions, addressing evolving market demands.

Aligned with Isuzu’s “Transformation - Growth to 2030” strategy, the brand continues to innovate across multiple powertrain technologies, offering options like advanced internal combustion engines, BEVs, and FCVs to cater to diverse customer needs.

These latest upgrades reinforce Isuzu’s commitment to blending power, efficiency, and adaptability in its vehicles.

Isuzu’s President and COO Shinsuke Minami, who attended the unveiling event at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province, Thailand, said,
“Isuzu has attained high market share in Thailand over the years with the support of many loyal customers. The new D-MAX and MU-X, with a new engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, will bring significant improvements in driving performance and fuel economy. Isuzu continues to develop a wide range of products with a multi-pathway approach as we strive to realize a carbon-neutral society, not only in the area of internal combustion engines, but for battery EVs and fuel cell vehicles as well. We greatly value the voice of our customers and are committed to delivering the best products for a wide range of applications in Thailand."

