Isuzu Unveils D-MAX and MU-X with New Diesel Powertrains in Thailand

Isuzu’s President and COO Shinsuke Minami, who attended the unveiling event at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province, Thailand, said,
“Isuzu has attained high market share in Thailand over the years with the support of many loyal customers. The new D-MAX and MU-X, with a new engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, will bring significant improvements in driving performance and fuel economy. Isuzu continues to develop a wide range of products with a multi-pathway approach as we strive to realize a carbon-neutral society, not only in the area of internal combustion engines, but for battery EVs and fuel cell vehicles as well. We greatly value the voice of our customers and are committed to delivering the best products for a wide range of applications in Thailand."
