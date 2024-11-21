Isuzu Unveils D-MAX and MU-X with New Diesel Powertrains in Thailand

Isuzu has introduced the latest iterations of its popular D-MAX pickup and MU-X SUV in Thailand, now powered by the newly developed RZ4F 2.2L diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. These models are set to hit Thai dealerships starting November 28.

Renowned globally for their durability, off-road prowess, and fuel-efficient diesel engines, the D-MAX and MU-X now offer enhanced performance. The RZ4F engine delivers improved start-up, better acceleration, and superior fuel efficiency compared to previous versions, addressing evolving market demands.

Aligned with Isuzu’s “Transformation - Growth to 2030” strategy, the brand continues to innovate across multiple powertrain technologies, offering options like advanced internal combustion engines, BEVs, and FCVs to cater to diverse customer needs.

These latest upgrades reinforce Isuzu’s commitment to blending power, efficiency, and adaptability in its vehicles.