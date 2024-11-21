2025 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled: Bold Design Meets Premium Features

Volkswagen has revealed the all-new 2025 Tiguan, the brand’s best-selling SUV in the U.S., with a striking redesign and a host of upgrades. Built on the advanced MQB evo platform, the third-generation Tiguan features a bolder exterior, a more refined interior, and upgraded technology to enhance both performance and comfort.

Exterior Redesign

The 2025 Tiguan sports a more powerful stance with a higher nose, slimmer headlights, and an optional LED light bar with an illuminated logo. Its athletic profile is accentuated by a sharp shoulder line and an extended roof spoiler for improved aerodynamics. Wheel options range from 17-inch alloys on base trims to 20-inch wheels on higher variants, complemented by three new color options: Avocado Green Pearl, Sandstone Uni, and Monterey Blue Pearl.

Upscale Interiors

Inside, the Tiguan boasts a premium cabin featuring genuine walnut wood accents, Savona leather upholstery, and a spacious center console. The gear selector has moved to the steering column, freeing up storage space. Exclusively offered in a two-row configuration for North America, the interior emphasizes comfort and functionality.

Cutting-Edge Technology

Volkswagen introduces its latest tech suite with the Tiguan, including a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro and a 12.9-inch central infotainment display. Features like wireless charging, App-Connect, and customizable ambient lighting, dubbed “Atmospheres,” elevate the in-cabin experience. High-end trims add luxuries such as a 12-speaker Harman Kardon system, head-up display, and three-zone climate control.

Enhanced Performance

Under the hood, the Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 201 horsepower. It also sheds 170 pounds compared to the outgoing model, thanks to lightweight materials, promising improved efficiency and performance.

Advanced Safety

Volkswagen ensures passenger safety with ten airbags, including newly added driver knee, center, and rear side airbags. The standard IQ.DRIVE® suite includes semi-automated features like Travel Assist, Front Assist, Lane Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Pricing and availability details will be announced closer to the Tiguan’s launch.