2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Arrives at $105,900

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 redefines sporty elegance as the latest addition to the AMG GT lineup. Priced from $105,900, this dynamic coupe will hit U.S. dealerships this fall, offering a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and customization.

Under the hood, the AMG GT 43 is powered by a Handcrafted AMG 2.0L inline-4 turbo engine, delivering 416 horsepower. Featuring an electric exhaust gas turbocharger inspired by Formula 1, the engine ensures immediate throttle response across the rpm range, achieving 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. A rear-wheel-drive system and AMG sport suspension come standard, while the optional AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive damping enhances driving precision and comfort.

The coupe’s design is unmistakably AMG, characterized by a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and a steeply raked rear windshield. Customers can elevate the look with three exterior design packages—AMG Night Package, AMG Extended Night Package, and AMG Exterior Chrome Package—featuring high-gloss black, dark chrome, or silver chrome accents. Six MANUFAKTUR paint finishes and AMG wheels in 19-, 20-, or 21-inch sizes allow further personalization.

Inside, the AMG GT 43 offers a luxurious 2+2 seating layout, with standard Nappa leather upholstery and AMG sports seats. Rear seats feature folding backrests for added versatility, while optional multicontour front seats with massage functionality enhance long-distance comfort. Interior trims include new Open-Pore Grey Birch Wood and Open-Pore Brown Ash Wood, complementing six available designs. The AMG Performance steering wheel, offered in multiple finishes, adds a sporty touch to the driver’s cabin.