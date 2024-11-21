7th-Gen BMW M5 Hybrid Lands in India at Rs 1.99 Crore

BMW has launched the seventh-generation M5 in India, priced at ₹1.99 crore (ex-showroom). The high-performance sedan is being imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and marks a significant evolution with its first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Under the hood, the M5 packs a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine combined with the M Hybrid system, delivering a massive 717 BHP and 1,000 Nm of torque. The engine itself produces 577 BHP and 750 Nm, while the electric motor adds 194 BHP and 280 Nm. An 8-speed automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system ensure dynamic performance. The sedan also features an 18.6 kWh battery, offering a pure-electric range of 69 km and a top electric speed of 140 km/h. With the M Driver's Package, the M5 achieves a blistering 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h.

Design-wise, the M5 sports a bold kidney grille with an illuminated frame, sharp LED headlamps, and a sleek rear with quad exhausts. Inside, it boasts a curved display combining a digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen running BMW’s latest iDrive OS. Premium features include body-hugging sports seats, a 3-spoke M steering wheel, a head-up display, and adaptive suspension.

Advanced driver assistance features like Parking Assistant Plus, Reversing Assistant, and optional Driving Assistant Professional enhance convenience and safety. BMW has also equipped the M5 with an array of EfficientDynamics and safety technologies, ensuring top-notch performance and reliability.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “The BMW M5 is the original performance sedan. It’s been considered the sportiest and most dynamic sedan in the world ever since it was launched 40 years ago. If you're looking for compromise, you've come to the wrong place. The all-new BMW M5 cuts an athletic figure – one that is more expressive than ever before. The seventh generation M5 delivers maximum performance and comes equipped with the latest technology and BMW M engineering, making it the benchmark in the high-performance sedan segment.”